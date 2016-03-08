From Brazil: Flamengo ready to offer €16 million to Inter for Gabigol
21 December at 10:40Campeonato Brasileiro Série A outfit Flamengo are ready to offer €16 million to Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan for the permanent signing of in-form striker Gabigol, as per Brazilian newspaper Terra cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is currently spending a season-long loan at the Brazilian club where he has been instrumental in front of the goal and guided the team to their first Copa Libertadores title in more than three decades.
Gabigol has scored 34 goals along with providing 11 assists in just 41 appearances in all competitions which is why Flamengo have been eager to permanently sign him in the near future.
As per the latest report, Rubro-Negro are willing to offer the Milan-based outfit €16 million for the permanent signing of the Brazil international.
The reported sum is some way short of Inter’s valuation of €22 million for one of the most in-form striker currently playing in the game.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments