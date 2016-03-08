From Brazil: Gremio set asking price for AC Milan, Man City target Everton Soares
29 March at 21:30Everton Sousa Soares is a player who has attracted a lot of attention with his stellar performances for Brazilian side Gremio in the past months. This week the attacker played his third match for the Selecao and showed off well in a friendly match against the Czech Republic.
After the match, he was asked by an Italian television about the possible interest of Milan. In addition to talking openly about the subject, the striker revealed a conversation with Lucas Paqueta, his teammate from the national team, currently playing for Milan.
"Why not (play for Milan)? I even told Paqueta that, if everything goes well, we can be teammates. I'm happy about the interest of a giant European team. Let's see what happens," he said.
According to Globoesporte, Milan have been in contact with the player's agent since December. Gremio value Everton at 40 million euros. The attacker's release clause is set at 80 million euros and besides Milan, Manchester City is one of the clubs that has made contacts with the attacker's agent Gimar Veloz.
Go to comments