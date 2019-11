€35m. This is what Inter are asking for Gabriel Barbosa, more commonly known as Gabigol. As the striker has performed very well for Flamengo, the Nerazzurri intend to cash in on the player, who isn't in the future plans of the club.

According to Fox Sports Brazil, therefore, they have increased the price tag of Gabigol. It's a significant increase, as well, amounting to nearly 25% as they were asking for €28m just a few weeks ago.