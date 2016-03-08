From Brazil: Milan close deal for Barcelona and PSG target
10 October at 09:15At the age of 21, Lucas Paqueta is ready to make the leap to a big European club. The Brazilian midfielder attracted attention last season, showing impressive performances for Flamengo and European clubs did not wait long to start an auction for the youngster.
In the last weeks, interest from clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool or PSG was registered, but it looks like Serie A club Milan has made the decisive step to secure the services of the Brazilian international.
According to Globoesporte, both Milan and PSG submitted a similar offer for the player in the vicinity of 35 million euros + bonuses related to performances.
The Rossoneri seem to have prevailed due to the incisive way of negotiations as well as a better possibility to show off his qualities for the player himself. Negotiations were carried out by Milan director Leonardo himself.
The Brazilian source even goes as far as to say that this week Paqueta will carry out his medical examinations ahead of the officialization of the move to the Italian club.
