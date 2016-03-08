From Brazil: Neymar edges towards Real Madrid move

08 August at 18:55
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly edging closer to a move to Real Madrid this summer as Barcelona don't find the deal too easy.

It has been widely reported across European media that Neymar wants to leave the club this summer, with both Barca and Real linked with a move.

Ansa refer to sources close to Globo and they say that a negotiation involving Neymar and Real Madrid are growing closer. The report claims that Real are trying to insert Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas in the deal and that could convince PSG since they've already sold Kevin Trapp to Eintracht Frankfurt.

 

