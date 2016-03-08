From Buffon to Inzaghi: Where are Italy's World Champions after 13 years?

09 July at 17:30
Thirteen years ago today Italy raised the World Cup trophy after defeating France in the final in Berlin in the penalty shootout. Since then, a lot has changed and so we decided to have a look at what the 2006 World Champions from that team are up to now.

Alberto Gilardino received his first chance as a coach among professionals and will manage Pro Vercelli after his experience in Serie D with Rezzato. Meanwhile, Zaccardo ended his professional career today. These are the most recent developments but how are the others doing?

A few days ago, Marco Amelia was presented as the new Vastese coach in Serie D. Andrea Barzagli seemed about to join Maurizio Sarri's staff at Juventus but instead, it is unlikely to happen. Massimo Oddo (Perugia), Alessandro Nesta (Frosinone) and Filippo Inzaghi (Benevento) are coaching in Serie B.

Meanwhile, Fabio Grosso is still waiting for his chance, as he is under contract with Hellas Verona. Fabio Cannavaro also works on the bench but inChina with Guangzhou Evergrande.

Gianluigi Buffon is the only player who continues his playing career after returning to Juventus. Daniele De Rossi could also do so after his Roma exit but he has not yet announced his decision.

Angelo Peruzzi is Lazio's club manager, Gennaro Gattuso is waiting for a new bench opportunity to emerge, while Camoranesi, Pirlo and Del Piero are TV commentators. Former Roma star Perotta collaborates with the association of footballers of Italy, while Francesco Totti has not yet announced his next destination as a director.

Gianluca Zambrotta awaits opportunity after serving as Capello's assistant at Jiangsu Suning, Simone Barone is coaching the youth side of Sassuolo and there are also Marco Materazzi and Luca Toni, who are still linked to the world of football directly and indirectly.

The player who is currently in not too much of a positive moment is definitely Vincenzo Iaquinta who is currently in the middle of a legal dispute and was sentenced for two years in prison for mafia-related crimes in October last year.

