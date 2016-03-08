From Caldara to Rebic: AC Milan's injury situation in details

Starting on Tuesday, Stefano Pioli's AC Milan team will return to training at Milanello and there are expected to be updates on the front of the injured players, as reported by Milannews.it.



Samu Castillejo and Fabio Borini returned to group training today, while the bruise to the left knee reported by Ante Rebic at the end of the first half of Milan-Napoli will be assessed more carefully in the coming days.



Medical controls will also be performed in the case of Leo Duarte, currently out with a heel problem, while Ricardo Rodriguez, who reported an inflammation to the medial collateral ligament of the left knee, is still under observation.



Finally, Mattia Caldara, who is returning to the team after a long injury, will be called to an increase of the condition and could start featuring more regularly for the Rossoneri in the coming weeks.