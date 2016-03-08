From capacity to costs: all the details of the AC Milan-Inter new stadium project
10 July at 17:15The long-awaited acceleration of Inter Milan and AC Milan has arrived on the new stadium front. Today the two clubs presented the plan to the municipality of Milano with all the details of the project.
There is no design of what the system will look like but all the numbers and technical details of the plan studied by the two clubs together have been put on the table and announced in the official statements of the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri today.
The stadium will have a capacity of 60,000 seats and will be built in the San Siro area, where the Giuseppe Meazza already stands. The project includes the creation of a multifunctional district in the same area. It would be dedicated to sports, entertainment, shopping and much more. Over 3,500 people would be employed.
The total private investment is estimated at over 1.2 billion euros. The clubs also considered staying at the San Siro and renovating it but the studies carried out led to the conclusion that only building a new construction would represent a certain and sustainable development plan.
The new stadium will be built along Via Tesio, thus occupying part of the areas of the old Sports Hall. The identified location will generate functional surfaces for the sports facility of approximately 127,000 square meters. In the area to the north, a multifunctional area will be created for the facility and for services.
The non-sporting functions, in the eastern part of the stadium, will be organized around a large public square/park: this will be overlooked by the shopping centre along the Dessie and Piccolomini streets, above which an entertainment space of approximately 13,000 square metres will be placed, and three buildings to the north, connected by a horizontal element with a commercial function.
