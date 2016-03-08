From Ceballos to Lo Celso: Tottenham's targets for the summer transfer market

Waiting to play the Champions League final, Tottenham are also already in full preparation for next season and have identified their main transfer targets, as reported by Sky Sport.



There are many names on the Spurs' wishlist, including that of Dani Ceballos, with the English club having already met Real Madrid to discuss a possible deal.



In addition to the Spanish midfielder, their eyes are also on Fulham's Sessegnon and Lyon's Ndombele, who has many suitors across Europe, including the likes of Juventus, PSG and Manchester City.



Finally, Giovanni Lo Celso is another name in the club's notebook and for him, negotiations are already ongoing, with Tottenham reportedly having already offered 70 million euros to Real Betis for the former PSG starlet.