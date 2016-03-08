From Ceballos to Odegaard: The players discussed in AC Milan's meeting with Real Madrid
21 June at 10:00The first foreign mission of Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban was very suggestive. Yesterday, in fact, the two AC Milan executives were in Madrid where they met Jose Angel Sanchez, the general manager of Real Madrid, with whom they discussed the players who could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Corriere della Sera took stock of the situation and wrote about the players involved.
The great dream of the Rossoneri is Dani Ceballos, Madrid's 22-year-old starlet who is currently the star of Spain's U21 team in Italy. The youngster is on his way out of the club but he has a rather high evaluation, not less than 40 million euros.
Another name discussed was Martin Odegaard, who played on loan at Vitesse last season and who can play both as a playmaker and midfielder. The other names who ended up on the table are Sergio Reguilon, the left-back who also interests Napoli, Borja Mayoral and Theo Hernandez, who played on loan at Real Sociedad this year and is also monitored by Juventus.
