From Chelsea to Real: all the teams interested in Donnarumma while Milan seek replacement
20 April at 14:00Gianluigi Donnarumma's future at AC Milan is a big question mark amongst the many uncertainties at the club and, according to Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it), the moment of truth has come with regards to the potential contract renewal of the goalkeeper, either inside or outside.
Elliott are cornered: The player's contract expires in 2021 and Mino Raiola's demands for an extension are quite high and the Milan ownership does not seem willing to satisfy the demands, seeing the already problematic situation with the Rossoneri budget.
For this reason, at the moment, Donnarumma is much closer to departing the club and Milan might be forced to evaluate a transfer to the highest bidder in the summer transfer market. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid remain interested abroad, while Juventus are also observing the situation with interest.
In the meantime, Milan are looking at the goalkeeper market for possible replacements. Corriere dello Sport came up with four possible names that could take Donnarumma's place at the San Siro: Juan Agustin Musso from Udinese, Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta, Alessio Cragno from Cagliari or Alex Meret from Napoli.
