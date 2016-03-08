From Chiellini to Mandzukic: Juventus' injury situation in detail

Juventus are currently going through a delicate period in terms of injuries, Many of the physical problems of the recent period for the Bianconeri protagonists come alive and leave no margin for error.



The next match will be against Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium next Saturday and after that against Manchester United in the Champions League. Many players are to be evaluated in view of these two fixtures.



Chiellini: suffered muscle fatigue in the warmup against Empoli. He will be evaluated with the appropriate examinations in the coming days. Nothing serious is feared and he could be back for Cagliari.



Khedira: absent from before the international break for a left thigh problem, is expected to return in the next matches, more likely against United.



Mandzukic: The ankle problem from before the first match against the Red Devils gave him trouble, but this week he should be available to Allegri.



Emre Can: The thyroid nodule is a very serious problem, to be treated with caution. Surgery is almost certain now, with over a month out of action for the German midfielder.