From Chiellini to Rugani: Juventus' injury situation ahead of UCL clash vs Ajax
14 April at 13:15Juventus are preparing for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Ajax and while the Dutch side may have to deal with the absence of star midfielder Frenkie De Jong in the match, Massimiliano Allegri will look to recover some of his players for the clash at the Allianz Stadium.
Allegri's latest doubt is linked to Daniele Rugani who suffered muscular fatigue in the last couple of days. Today is the decisive day to see whether he will be able to play next week.
On the other hand, other than the shocking 1-2 loss against Spal, good news came from Ferrara. At the post-match press conference, Allegri said that Emre Can is feeling better, while Chiellini will be evaluated today.
There was good news even in relation to Matuidi, whose presence against Ajax was confirmed by the Bianconeri coach, while Douglas Costa's situation is the most doubtful one, with Allegri responding to the journalists with a simple: "We'll see".
