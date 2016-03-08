From Chiesa to Locatelli: Marotta wants a more 'Italian' Inter
15 March at 14:00Waiting to understand how this season will end, the time has come for various clubs to think about the next campaign as well. It is in fact at this stage of the year that the foundations are laid for some negotiations which should then materialize in the summer.
Among the clubs that could move the most on the transfer market, in order to make another decisive step forward, there is obviously Inter Milan. As reported by Tuttosport (via goal.com), the will of the Nerazzurri is not only to further strengthen Antonio Conte's team but also to continue building a more 'Italian' squad.
Last summer, Barella, Sensi, Biraghi and Bastoni arrived at the club and it cannot be excluded that other elements may soon join them in an increasingly more Italian Inter. Among the profiles evaluated there is the Fiorentina duo: Castrovilli and Chiesa.
Among the ideas for the midfield, there are certainly Sandro Tonali from Brescia and Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma, although both seem to be very difficult operations, considering Tonali is a target for almost every top team in Europe, while Pellegrini is seen as a symbol of the Giallorossi.
Finally, there is also Manuel Locatelli on the list. The former AC Milan player has exploded at Sassuolo, a club with which Inter has excellent relations, and could represent a good alternative to Brozovic. For the defence, Izzo was proposed by Raiola, with the player seemingly on his way out of Torino.
