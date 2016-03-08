From Conte to Mourinho: which manager does Ronaldo want for Juventus?

Andrea Agnelli, with the help of Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici is in the process of carefully evaluating all the potential options for the Juventus bench next season. But they are not the only ones who will be important in deciding the next Juventus coach, because Cristiano Ronaldo, with his considerable power at the club, will also have his opinions on the right man for the job, and he expects to be listened to. According to Il Corriere della Serra, there are many potential options that the star striker would be happy with.

Ronaldo’s favourite is undoubtedly Carlo Ancelotti. He and Ronaldo completed ‘La Decima’ together at Real Madrid, and the Portuguese see’s Ancelotti as some sort of ‘paternal figure.’ However Napoli will not be keen to see their manager move to their most direct domestic rivals. They have already triggered an extension clause in his contract to keep the Italian on their bench next season, and away from Juventus. Mourinho is also considered, as a result of his agent Jorge Mendes, and Ronaldo is expected to be happy with that if it were to come to pass. The problems the two faced at Madrid have long since been buried in the past, and Ronaldo would have no issues with working with the ‘Special One’ again next year.

CR7 would be less keen on Maurizio Sarri, whose playing style he does not believe would quite suit him, or the team, but he would be willing to give it a go under his tutorship. However he would be happier with Simone Inzaghi, the Portuguese legend is said to appreciate his ideas and tactical flexibility. One name that he is said to not be at all happy about is that of Antonio Conte, who Ronaldo would according to the papers source ‘be very cold about.’

The dream of the Juventus fans is undeniably Pep Guardiola, and Ronaldo would be interested to work with him too, having competed so many times as rivals against him. The final option of Pochetino is also said to sit well with Ronaldo, who believes that the Argentine’s tactical ideas would work well with his qualities.

So Ronaldo has a number of ideas, and opinions, and all of the managers that the club have been linked seem to at least partly interest him, except that of Antonio Conte.