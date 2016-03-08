From Conti to Biglia and Calhanoglu: the many AC Milan players with a future to be written
16 April at 11:30The future of AC Milan depends heavily on participation in the next edition of the Champions League. Around this certainty, there is a lot of unknowns revolving. As noted by Gazzetta dello Sport, the players with an uncertain future at the club have their last chance to convince Leonardo and Maldini. At the end of the season, the club will make its own assessments and will choose based on merit.
Time is passing for everyone. Also for Andrea Conti, the protagonist of another unlucky year. So far, the former Atalanta man has managed to make a modest contribution to the cause, with Calabria being preferred in his position. In all probability, one of the two will remain and Conti's position is weaker as of now.
Mateo Musacchio's position will also be evaluated. The Argentine defender has a big defect: inconsistency. He has a month to find stability, otherwise, it will be inevitable to look for another centre-back.
In the middle of the field, Bakayoko is - by contract - the least stable player of the squad. Milan will redeem him only in case of Champions League qualification. Even Calhanoglu's confirmation is pending. After a rather anonymous season, only a decisive finale would allow him to keep his position.
The same goes for Lucas Biglia, who could pack his bags in the summer. The latest events have penalized Kessie up to exposing him to the risk of a possible sale, while Suso will have to demonstrate on the field that he deserves a contract renewal.
Go to comments