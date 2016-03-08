From Correa to Rafael Leao: AC Milan preparing revolution in the attack
26 July at 12:00In AC Milan's offensive department, the only certainty and guarantee for the upcoming season is Piatek. All the others, from Cutrone to Suso, up to Andre Silva, Borini and Castillejo, are in the balance and the club is willing to sell them in case an interesting offer arrives,
In the minds of Maldini and Boban, there is the idea of revolutionizing the attack and putting Angel Correa in the attacking midfielder role behind Piatek and the young Portuguese talent Rafael Leao.
Tuttosport this morning reports that Milan is pursuing negotiations with Atletico Madrid for Correa but in the meantime, they are also thinking about the Lille starlet. Leao is one of the most talented players in Europe and is also followed by Roma, Juventus, Napoli and Inter.
The Rossoneri seem to be ahead of everyone for the player, who is valued at around 35 million euros by the French club. Often compared to Mbappe, the Portuguese striker is potentially one of the most promising attackers in Europe but according to scouts he is not considered ready for a top club yet. The idea of Milan would be to entrust him to a football master like Giampaolo to exploit him definitively.
The project is, therefore, very clear, but to realize it, it will be necessary to sell some players first: Andre Silva, after his transfer to Monaco failed, returned to MIlanello waiting for a new arrangement. Southampton, Marseille and Wolverhampton are interested in the player.
Cutrone has also attracted the interest of the last-mentioned English club and Suso also does not have a lack of admirers, with Roma and Sevilla being the most serious suitors. With these three sales, a domino effect can start.
Go to comments