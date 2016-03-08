From Correa to Rafael Leao: AC Milan preparing revolution in the attack

leao, lille, esulta, braccia, larghe, 2018/19
26 July at 12:00
In AC Milan's offensive department, the only certainty and guarantee for the upcoming season is Piatek. All the others, from Cutrone to Suso, up to Andre Silva, Borini and Castillejo, are in the balance and the club is willing to sell them in case an interesting offer arrives,

In the minds of Maldini and Boban, there is the idea of revolutionizing the attack and putting Angel Correa in the attacking midfielder role behind Piatek and the young Portuguese talent Rafael Leao.

Tuttosport this morning reports that Milan is pursuing negotiations with Atletico Madrid for Correa but in the meantime, they are also thinking about the Lille starlet. Leao is one of the most talented players in Europe and is also followed by Roma, Juventus, Napoli and Inter.

The Rossoneri seem to be ahead of everyone for the player, who is valued at around 35 million euros by the French club. Often compared to Mbappe, the Portuguese striker is potentially one of the most promising attackers in Europe but according to scouts he is not considered ready for a top club yet. The idea of Milan would be to entrust him to a football master like Giampaolo to exploit him definitively.

The project is, therefore, very clear, but to realize it, it will be necessary to sell some players first: Andre Silva, after his transfer to Monaco failed, returned to MIlanello waiting for a new arrangement. Southampton, Marseille and Wolverhampton are interested in the player.

Cutrone has also attracted the interest of the last-mentioned English club and Suso also does not have a lack of admirers, with Roma and Sevilla being the most serious suitors. With these three sales, a domino effect can start.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.