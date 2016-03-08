From CR7 Jr to Benatia Jr; the children of Juventus stars in the youth system
30 August at 08:30This week, it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the son of Juventus’ new 33-year-old €110 million man Cristiano Ronaldo, was joining the Juventus youth academy. This became viral news in and of itself, yet there are several other Juventus and former Juventus stars who have children in the Bianconeri youth ranks.
Kays Benatia, born in 2012, son of Mehdi Benatia, is the youngest, with a real eye to the future with this one. Mattia Barzagli, son of Andrea, will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Under-8s. The U9s include Davide Marchisio, son of Claudio and Giacomo Grosso, son of Fabio. Fabio Grosso’s other son, Filippo, plays in the U12s.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments