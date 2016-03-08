From CR7 to Douglas Costa: Juventus' injury roundup ahead of UCL clash vs Ajax
26 March at 13:00Juventus are preparing for the final part of the season, with the Champions League being the top priority for the Bianconeri. Between tomorrow and Thursday, all the national team players will return to Continassa and will be at Massimiliano Allegri's disposal.
However, some players have been dealing with physical issues and some return to Turin after suffering an injury on international duty, namely Cristiano Ronaldo. Here is a roundup of the injury situation at the club as of now ahead of the first leg against Ajax in the Champions League.
CR7 will be in Turin today for tests, as we informed you this morning, with the extent of his injury still. The Portuguese star will undergo medical tests at J Medical today which will reveal the seriousness of his hamstring problem, with the player himself determined to play against Ajax in about two weeks.
Douglas Costa is still struggling with a thigh injury and will undergo new tests this week. The Brazilian could recover for the match against Ajax but at the moment, the chances are 50-50. Meanwhile, Cuadrado is out until late April/May but cannot feature for the Bianconeri as he was removed from the UCL list.
Khedira and De Sciglio have returned to training with the rest of the team, with the latter being ready to play against Empoli during the weekend, while the German is set to play against Cagliari or Milan and will be 100% ready for the Champions League clash.
Mattia Perin suffered an ankle injury on international duty but it seems to be a minor issue, with the goalkeeper set to be evaluated tomorrow by the team doctors.
