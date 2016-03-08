From departure to extension: Dybala’s change of fortunes in Turin

Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ striker Paulo Dybalal’s fortune in Turin is surely starting to look different than how they used to just a few months back.In the summer, the Turin-based club’s hierarchy identified the Argentina international as one of the player who can be sold for maximum financial gains.However, Dybala rejected multiple offers from the English Premier League and France as he wanted to stay with the current Italian champions.Just few months later, the versatile attacker seems more involved, concentrated and incisive in crucial moments just like he did in the Juve’s 1-0 win against AC Milan on Sunday where he came from the bench and scored the winner.Such change of fortunes are not just limited to the on-field activity as it is believed that the Juve’s hierarchy are not looking to sell the former Palermo striker any more, even in the summer of 2020 and only a substantial offer of much more than €70 million would change the club’s policy.Not only that as Juve’s hierarchy are now considering extension of Dybala’s contract in the coming months.Fabrizio Romano