From Diawara to Carrasco: AC Milan's targets to reinforce the attack and midfield

26 January at 14:15
AC Milan's market is not closed after the arrivals of Paqueta and Piatek. The Rossoneri management want to give Gennaro Gattuso another reinforcement, either an attacker or a midfielder. In all likelihood, one will exclude another, as the spendings must be regulated due to UEFA restrictions.

According to Tuttosport, Sensi and Duncan are players who are appreciated by Leonardo, Maldini and Gattuso but the name at the top of the list for the midfield is that of Diawara, Napoli's young talent. Milan could, therefore, bet with determination on the Guinean, especially now that Allan seems set to stay in Italy. A deal is complicated but Leonardo will try.

Regarding the attack, Carrasco and Deulofeu are the names that are considered. The road leading to the Belgian is uphill, considering the costs of an eventual operation, while Watford's Deulofeu could be the more affordable option to reinforce the wings.

It must be said, however, that the Piatek deal did not represent a particular financial outlay, as the costs were covered by the money which was expeted to have been spent on Gonzalo Higuain in the summer.

