From Donnarumma to Bonaventura and Abate: How AC Milan's relationship with Raiola improved
14 February at 11:20The quiet after the storm, and what a storm it was between the 'Chinese' AC Milan and Mino Raiola. In today's edition of Tuttosport, the paper took stock of the change in climate a year later with the arrival of Elliott, or rather, of Leonardo and Maldini. The relationship between the well-known agent of Donnarumma and the Rossoneri management is back to being excellent.
The non-return of Ibrahimovic has made the situation worse, as Raiola and Leonardo have known each other for years. The rediscovered serenity has also been good for Donnarumma himself, who has been showing signs of great improvement in the past months.
For now, there are no meetings planned to discuss a contract renewal as the current conditions satisfy everyone. In the future, however, there will be no problem but that does not apply to the young goalkeeper.
In the coming months, Leonardo and Maldini will also meet Raiola to discuss the renewal of Abate and the position of Antonio Donnarumma who would like to leave Milan to look for more space elsewhere.
Finally, another aspect, which bears witness to the excellent relationship between the agent and the Rossoneri, is the management of the Bonaventura situation. The parties agreed that the Italian will undergo surgery in the United States and in June, most likely, they will meet again to talk about the player's contract extension.
