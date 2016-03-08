From Donnarumma to Kessie: the possible sacrifices of AC Milan on the market
25 June at 10:45Purchases but not only. Milan has decided to focus on the incoming transfer market but inevitably will also have to make some important outgoing move to finance the investments to be made to reinforce the team. As reported by today's edition of Tuttosport, some players will have to say goodbye before the end of the transfer market and the club could receive more than 100 million euros from some sales.
The most mentioned name is that of Gianluigi Donnarumma. Milan would like to keep the goalkeeper but his high salary (6 million euros net per season) could push the management to sacrifice him. Moreover, the player has the biggest market among Rossoneri players and could generate an income of about 60 million.
Franck Kessie could also leave, as the Ivorian has many admirers in England. If an offer of 35-40 million euros were to arrive, Milan would take it into consideration.
Among the sellable players, there are also Cutrone and Suso. The striker is officially not for sale but if a team were to offer 25 million, Milan could sell him. Torino, Sassuolo and Fiorentina are the teams interested in the player.
Regarding Suso, Giampaolo is ready to try the Spaniard as an attacking midfielder and if the experiment doesn't work out, the player could end up on the market, as well as Castillejo, who may not fit into the plans of the new coach.
