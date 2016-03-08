From Douglas Costa to De Ligt: Juve's injury situation ahead of Atletico clash

24 November at 14:30
Juventus managed to turn around the match against Atalanta yesterday to prevail over the home side 3-1 but Maurizio Sarri's men suffered several setbacks in the form of injuries of key players.

Following diagnostic tests carried out this morning at J Medical, it emerged that Matthijs De Ligt suffered a dislocated right shoulder in yesterday's match and has performed therapy and recovery today.

Therapy and recovery also for Federico Bernardeschi, who suffered a trauma to the right hemithorax yesterday.

Meanwhile, Douglas Costa suffered a low-grade lesion of the semitendinosus muscle on the right thigh and started rehabilitation treatment (the times for a complete recovery are about 15 days).

