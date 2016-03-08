From Douglas Costa to Mandzukic: Juventus' injury situation in detail
19 January at 17:15Juventus are ready to restart in Serie A in 2019, after having overcome the obstacle of the Coppa Italia quarter-finals and having won the Supercup against AC Milan. The Bianconeri will face Chievo at the Allianz Stadium and will have to deal with some absences against the Flying Donkeys.
Mario Mandzukic will not be available, as he is recovering from a problem with his flexor and is hopeful of returning for the next league match against Lazio, in addition to long-term injured players Andrea Barzagli and Juan Cuadrado. The defender is expected to return in February, while the Colombian must recover with caution from the operation to the meniscus he underwent.
Meanwhile, Mehdi Benatia, who suffered a muscular problem at the beginning of the month, is also in serious doubt, while Rodrigo Bentancur's and Douglas Costa's injuries are not serious, as well as Miralem Pjanic's, who will be absent due to disqualification. Allegri could still, however, decide to leave out Bentancur and Costa as a precautionary measure.
