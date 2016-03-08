From Emre Can to Rabiot: the situation of Juve's outgoing market
28 December at 17:45The transfer market is just a couple of days away from opening once again. On Thursday, January 2, the January session will officially begin and will close on the 31st. Juventus are one of the teams that are expected to be active in order to give coach Maurizio Sarri the best possible conditions to fight on all fronts. Ilbianconero.com brought the latest on the outgoing operations of the club.
Mario Mandzukic has already left the club and transferred to Qatar. Emre Can could be the next suspect to leave Juve in January. The management would like to include the German player in a swap deal to get Leandro Paredes but there is also interest in the Bundesliga and Premier League in the midfielder, with Arsenal reportedly being in the front row.
Regarding the defence, one between Demiral and Rugani could leave. At this moment, the former Empoli man seems the more likely option and with the recovery of Chiellini, he could even lose his spot in the Champions League list.
Roma were interested in the summer, now Arsenal and Wolverhampton could make a move, while Zenit seems to be also slightly interested and Milan would prefer Demiral but the demand of 40 million frightens the Rossoneri.
Regarding Adrien Rabiot, the Frenchman is struggling to find space and Tottenham are interested in the player. The Spurs have proposed an exchange involving Eriksen, whom Juve like, but the Bianconeri have rejected the proposal because they aim to find the agreement directly with the Dane, as his contract expires at the end of the season.
Arsenal are also interested but have not yet made concrete moves. However, Juve's idea is not to give up on the player, to trust him and wait for him, at least until the end of the season.
Two players who will leave Juventus are Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca. For the goalkeeper, the most concrete hypothesis is that of a return to Genoa on loan but first, the Rossoblu will have to solve the situation of Radu who could return to Inter to be Handanovic's backup. Preziosi's club would also like to make an attempt for Pjaca, who is also on Brescia's radar.
Go to comments