From England: AC Milan target won't prefer Man United return
19 October at 19:45English outlet The Metro states that LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not prefer a move back to Manchester United, amidst rumors linking him with a return to AC Milan.
Zlatan has been on fire ever since he joined LA Galaxy in the MLS and has been linked with a move back to AC Milan, with rumors suggesting that the rossoneri would like to get the Swede on loan in January before letting him go back to the States next summer.
The Metro tip Milan to be the favorites for Zlatan, stating that the player will not favor a move back to Old Trafford.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments