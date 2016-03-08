From England: Allegri or Mourinho for the post-Solskjaer at Man Utd
27 October at 12:00According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Sun, Manchester United are lining up two potential candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as head coach.
The two options, as per the reports, are former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri and a shock return of former boss Jose Mourinho. The players reportedly would favour Allegri to Mourinho, the latter an idea not impressing the United squad.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments