From England: Ancelotti to become Everton’s manager by Friday
17 December at 14:15English Premier League outfit Everton are set to announce Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager by Friday, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 60-year-old has been out of job since getting a sack from Italian Serie A outfit Napoli last week after series of unimpressive performances in the recent past.
On the other hand, Everton have been in the market to find a replacement for their sacked manager Marco Silva and have been linked with number of other candidates as well.
As per the latest report, Ancelotti will officially take charge of the Liverpool-based club between Thursday and Friday.
Interestingly, Ancelotti’s first game in charge of Everton will be up against Arsenal with whom he has been linked recently as well.
The Italian has experience of managing in the Premier League before when he spent two seasons with Chelsea from 2009 to 2011 where he also won the league title.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments