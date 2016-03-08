From England: Arsenal and Juventus could compete for PSG full-back
21 September at 15:55Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly set to go head to head with Juventus in their chase of PSG star Thomas Meunier.
Meunier has become one of Europe's best full-backs in recent years- ever since he joined the club from Brugge. The Belgian is also a key part of the Belgian national side and played in the FIFA World Cup last year.
Reports in England claim that Meunier's contract at the club runs out next summer and this has prompted Juve to study the right-back as an option next summer.
PSG currently have no plans to hand him a new contract for the player, who was linked with Napoli and Inter this past summer.
Juve have followed the right-back in Ligue 1 and Champions League in recent months and see him as a replacement for Joao Cancelo. The fact that Meunier is better defensively than Cancelo helps him in this case.
But Juve are not alone. Arsenal too are interested and could look to make an attempt to sign the free agent next summer.
