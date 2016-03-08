From England: Arsenal eye Juve midfielder for January - the plan





Indeed, according to the latest reports from England, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have put the midfielder's name on their wish list as reinforcement during the January window. By the looks of it, the interest is concrete. As reported by The Times (via IlBianconero.com), there is a hypothesis of a six-month loan until the end of the season. Rabiot has failed to impress with the Juventus shirt and thus a move isn't too far-fetched, especially since the Bianconeri could make a capital gain. The former PSG man, per the report, likes the Gunners and could decide to move, even if it might just be for six months initially. Then again, he has improved in recent weeks.

Adrien Rabiot could leave Juventus as early as January. The Frenchman hasn't been too convincing thus far and after just six months into his Turin adventure, he could be heading towards a new club.