From England: Arsenal eye Juve midfielder for January - the plan

Indeed, according to the latest reports from England, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have put the midfielder's name on their wish list as reinforcement during the January window.By the looks of it, the interest is concrete. As reported by The Times ( via IlBianconero.com ), there is a hypothesis of a six-month loan until the end of the season. Rabiot has failed to impress with the Juventus shirt and thus a move isn't too far-fetched, especially since the Bianconeri could make a capital gain.