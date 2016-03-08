From England: Arsenal have already been in contact with Massimiliano Allegri
29 November at 18:15There has already been contact between Arsenal’s management and former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, according to a report from Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Gunners are incredibly keen to fill the vacant coaching role at the club, after the dismissal of Unai Emery this morning. Allegri would reportedly be thrilled at working in the Premier League and he’s one of the top names to take over at the North London club. Other names that are highlighted include Nuno Espirito Santo and especially former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Emery was dismissed this morning following the club’s disappointing 2-1 loss to German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League yesterday. The North London club are currently eighth in the league after 13 games, with the squad looking demotivated and confused this season. Emery failed to guide the club to a single win in their last seven games across all competitions.
Apollo Heyes
