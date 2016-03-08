From England: Arsenal interested in Inter’s target
08 November at 14:30English Premier League outfit Arsenal are interested in signing midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and is currently on a season-long loan at Parma from league rivals Atalanta.
As per the latest report, Arsenal are interested in signing the Sweden U21 international—who has attracted interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recent past—and have enquired about his availability from his parent club.
