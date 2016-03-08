From England: Arsenal interested in Inter’s target

Siviglia Emery Europa League
08 November at 14:30
English Premier League outfit Arsenal are interested in signing midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and is currently on a season-long loan at Parma from league rivals Atalanta.

As per the latest report, Arsenal are interested in signing the Sweden U21 international—who has attracted interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recent past—and have enquired about his availability from his parent club.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Inter
Parma
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.