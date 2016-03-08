From England: Arsenal ready to let Inter target leave in summer 2020
02 December at 13:45English Premier League outfit Arsenal are ready to let star strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave the club in the summer of 2020, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that after sacking manage Unai Emery on Friday, the Gunners’ hierarchy are now preparing for the squad overhaul in the summer transfer window next season and they are ready to let both star strikers leave in order to start fresh with a new manager.
The news will be a good one for Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan who have shown interest in singing Aubameyang in the recent past.
