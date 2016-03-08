From England: Arsenal, Spurs interested in Napoli’s Mertens
12 November at 19:00English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens in the January transfer window, as per ll Mattino cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded an extension in the near future, more so after he became a part of the dressing room revolt against the orders of club president.
As per the latest report, Premier League outfit Arsenal and Spurs have shown interest in signing Mertens and have already established contact with the player’s camp.
Both clubs have joined the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and AS Roma who are also keen on acquiring the services of the 32-year-old.
Mertens has been with Napoli since the summer of 2013 and since then has scored 88 goals and provided 47 assists in 216 league matches.
