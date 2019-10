From England: Arsenal want Allegri

According to what has been reported by The Athletic, Arsenal have joined the race of teams interested in signing former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri.Allegri has been without a job in management after parting ways with Juventus in the summer to make way for Maurizio Sarri. A number of teams have since been linked with the Italian coach, including Arsenal's Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.