From England: Arsenal want Allegri

29 October at 18:45
According to what has been reported by The Athletic, Arsenal have joined the race of teams interested in signing former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri has been without a job in management after parting ways with Juventus in the summer to make way for Maurizio Sarri. A number of teams have since been linked with the Italian coach, including Arsenal's Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

