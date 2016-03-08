From England: Arteta wants Mertens as first signing after becoming Arsenal manager
23 December at 10:15English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s new manager Mikel Arteta has identified Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens as his first possible signing, as per Il Mattino cited by Football 365.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the coming days.
As per the latest report, Arteta—who was just announced as the full-time manager of the North London-based club on Friday—has identified Mertens as a perfect candidate for his first signing.
The 32-year-old has been at Napoli since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.
Since then, Mertens has represented his current club in 304 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 118 goals along with providing 71 assists.
