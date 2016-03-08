From England: Aston Villa ready to hijack Inter’s move for Chelsea’s Giroud
07 January at 16:25English Premier League outfit Aston Villa are ready to hijack Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s move for Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and has been linked with a move away in the January transfer window after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer.
There have been reports of interest from Inter in Giroud as they are eager to increase the squad depth for the rest of the campaign.
However, as per the latest report, Villa—who are short of options on the attacking front after first-choice striker Wesley Moraes has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious injury—is looking to hijack Inter’s move and are eager to sign the 33-year-old in the mid-season transfer window.
