From England: Aston Villa table €30m bid for Milan’s Piatek
08 January at 09:20English Premier League outfit Aston Villa have tabled a bid of €30 million for the signing of the Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s out-of-form striker Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer windwo, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after the arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović on a free-transfer after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) Soccer franchise Las Angeles (LA) Galaxy came to an end on December 31st.
As per the latest report, Villa—who are struggling on the attacking front after a serious injury ruled first-choice striker Wesley Moraes out for the rest of the season—have now turned their attention towards Milan’s Piatek and have already tabled a bid of €30 million.
Piatek has been with Milan since the January transfer window in 2019 when he moved from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments