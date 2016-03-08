From England: Chelsea don't want to sack Sarri, Juve move on hold?
12 June at 12:40Chelsea don't want to sack Maurizio Sarri and have made a last attempt to convince the Italian tactician to stay at the Bridge, The Sun reports. The Italian manager has already told the Blues that he wants to leave after a one-year spell at the club but the English tabloid reports Roman Abramovich is trying to convince the former Napoli manager to stay.
Sarri has already reached an agreement with Juventus but Chelsea "don't want to make the first step" and sack Sarri as they don't want to pay any compensation after spending over € 100 million to sack managers during Roman Abramovich's reign.
Juventus are still waiting to know Chelsea's final decision about Sarri's future while reports in France suggest that Pep Guardiola has turned down a € 20 million offer made by the Old Lady.
