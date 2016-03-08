From England: Chelsea offer Brazilian star to Juventus to accelerate deal
22 July at 20:00According to the latest reports from the Daily News in England, Chelsea have offered Brazilian centre-back David Luiz to Juventus in the hopes that he can act as a ‘counterpart’ in a part-exchange deal for Juventus’ Italian defender Daniele Rugani.
Rugani, who has been included in Juventus’ pre-season squad for the USA and the International Champions Cup, has been a heavy target of Chelsea, especially with the arrival of head coach Maurizio Sarri from Napoli, with the former boss of Naples looking to bring in a lot of players from Serie A in attempts to rejuvenate Chelsea’s squad ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.
Therefore, to sweeten the deal, David Luiz has reportedly been offered, yet, it appears as though Juventus are only willing to sell if they get the €45-€50 million that they want up front, in cash, for the player.
Therefore, now the negotiations may slow down, until Chelsea can come up with an appropriate offer for the 23-year-old defender.
