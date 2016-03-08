From England: Chelsea ready compete with Juve for signing of Dortmund’s Sancho
07 December at 12:25English Premier League outfit Chelsea are ready to compete with Italian Serie A giants Juventus for the signing of German club Borussia Dortmund’s star winger Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window, as per Daily Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Europe and has been attracting interest from number of top clubs in the continent in the recent past.
There were reports in the media recently that the England international is looking to leave the German club after feeling insulted by the treatment of the hierarchy over number of incidents.
As per the latest report, Chelsea—who are now allowed to sign players from January after their transfer ban was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS)—are ready to make a move for Sancho—who has been linked with Juventus in the recent past—in the mid-season transfer window.
