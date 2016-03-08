From England: Chelsea ready to buy Inter midfielder next summer; offer revealed
16 February at 19:00Matias Vecino is experiencing a season full of ups and downs for Inter Milan and the Uruguayan international seemed to be on his way out of the club in January after his relationship with coach Antonio Conte worsened rapidly. However, eventually, Vecino ended up staying at the San Siro and has once again returned to being one of the team's pillars.
Nevertheless, it still seems that the player could bid farewell to the Nerazzurri in the near future after 3 years at the club. According to reports from England, in particular, the Daily Express (via fcinternews.it), Chelsea are in advanced negotiations with Inter for the purchase of Vecino.
The source adds that coach Frank Lampard would have explicitly requested the arrival of the physical midfielder in London and the Blues are offering a figure of 23 million pounds (over 27 million euros) which would be an acceptable figure for Inter to let the former Fiorentina man go.
