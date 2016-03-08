From England: Chelsea’s transfer ban reduced by CAS
06 December at 12:55English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s two-window transfer ban has been reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as per Goal.com.
The London-based club was banned from signing players for two transfer windows after found guilty of signing minors from abroad through an investigation by FIFA.
As per the latest report, the Blues’ ban has been cut by half by the CAS in a decision which was announced on Friday which would allow Frank Lampard to sign players in the upcoming transfer window.
