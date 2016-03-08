From England: Chelsea set €30 million price tag for Inter’s target Alonso
14 December at 13:45English Premier League outfit Chelsea have set a price tag of €30 million for the want-away full-back Marcos Alonso, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the London-based outfit after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer who has preferred Emerson Palmieri as the first-choice left-back at the club.
As per the latest report, Chelsea’s hierarchy are willing to let Alonso leave the club but are hoping to generate funds in the region of €30 million.
The news will be a bad one for the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan who were eager to sign the left-back on a loan deal with an option to make it permanent for fee in the region of €20 million.
Alonso has been at Chelsea since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Serie A outfit Fiorentina for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments