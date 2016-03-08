From England: Chelsea set to offer Manchester United a high-profile swap deal
05 August at 21:15According to what has been reported by English newspaper the Sunday Mirror, Chelsea could be set to offer Brazilian winger in a swap deal for wantaway Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Willian has been a target of both Manchester United and Barcelona this summer, with the latter having three bids rejected, finishing at around the €60 million mark. However, it was thought that he will be staying put – unless this swap goes through.
Anthony Martial, on the other hand, has been linked heavily away from Manchester United, with Juventus, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona all reportedly interested at one point – as well as Bayern Munich being suggested also.
Both players are reportedly valued by their clubs at €75 million and Manchester United could therefore offload a player who no longer has his heart in the club, to secure an older, yet more experienced, replacement.
