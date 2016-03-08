From England: Chelsea to make move for Milan starlet
19 October at 10:00Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea have started off the season with great style and have yet to lose a match in all competitions. Nevertheless, the club is not happy with everything and is looking for potential reinforcements for the team to improve further.
According to The Sun, Chelsea's confidence in Alvaro Morata is lower than ever and after shining at Juventus and Real Madrid, the Spanish striker cannot transmit the same desire and quality in England.
Thus, the English source reveals, the intention of the club would be to give Sarri another striker of great value. The first choice would be Mauro Icardi from Inter, but the price tag is too high and is an almost insurmountable obstacle.
As a result, the Blues have identified Patrick Cutrone as a more feasible alternative to reinforce their attacking department. The 20-year-old just recently renewed his contract with Milan until 2023 but could be available for a much lower price than the Inter captain.
