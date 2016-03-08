From England: Chelsea tracking Gabigol, Giroud to go the other way?

Gabigol has ended up in the sights of Chelsea, as reported by Daily Express. After the positive experience at Flamengo, Premier League teams would have set their sights on the Brazilian attacker owned by Inter Milan.



In addition to West Ham, there would also be the strong interest of Frank Lampard's Chelsea. For the Blues coach, Gabigol seems to be the best possible buy on the winter market to strengthen the offensive department and reduce the pressure on the young Tammy Abraham.



Chelsea could also play the Olivier Giroud card, as the striker is appreciated by the Nerazzurri and is an objective for Antonio Conte. An agreement could potentially be found with the inclusion of the world champions in a potential operation.