From England: Chelsea want Arsenal star
31 July at 19:30According to what has been reported by The Telegraph in England, Chelsea are preparing an offer for Arsenal’s Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey as an alternative if they fail to wrap up a deal for Inter Milan’s 26-year-old midfielder Matias Vecino.
According to the reports, the offer is likely to be around €33 million, with Ramsey’s contract expiring next summer. Arsenal are said to be in the process of negotiating a new contract with Ramsey yet, if his demands are too far from what the club are prepared to pay, they could choose to offload him to Chelsea for a fee, rather than losing him on a free next year.
Ramsey, 27, is perhaps seen as an alternative to Cesc Fabregas, who also, at one point, played for Arsenal. Fabregas is 31-years-old and therefore has just a few years left on the peak of his gane, with Sarri perhaps preferring someone a bit younger to complete his midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.
