From England: City to offer mega contract to Real target Sterling
21 October at 11:00English Premier League outfit Manchester City are ready to offer star winger Raheem Sterling a mega contract in order to waive off interest of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, as per the Sun.
There were reports in the media on Sunday that the Los Blancos are keen on signing the former Liverpool winger in the summer of 2020.
As per the latest report, City have reacted to the news and are willing to offer the England international a new contract with a weekly salary of £450,000 in order to persuade him to stay at the club.
